Pastoral Letter on the Restoration of the Permanent Diaconate

Dear brother priests, consecrated women and men, seminarians, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Vancouver:

Jesus told his disciples that he had come “not to be served but to serve” (Mt 20:28; cf. Mk 10:45). During the Last Supper, after reminding his apostles that he was among them “as one who serves” (Lk 22:27), he washed their feet, a duty of servants, setting them an example to imitate (cf. Jn 13:1-17). Jesus himself was the first Deacon, who “emptied himself, taking the form of a servant” (Phil 2:7), thereby giving us a model of all service in his Church.

