Banner
Advertise with us

Home Special Pastoral Letter on the Restoration of the Permanent Diaconate

Pastoral Letter on the Restoration of the Permanent Diaconate

Friday, 04 March 2011 14:35
E-mail Print
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Dear brother priests, consecrated women and men, seminarians, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Vancouver:

Jesus told his disciples that he had come “not to be served but to serve” (Mt 20:28; cf. Mk 10:45). During the Last Supper, after reminding his apostles that he was among them “as one who serves” (Lk 22:27), he washed their feet, a duty of servants, setting them an example to imitate (cf. Jn 13:1-17). Jesus himself was the first Deacon, who “emptied himself, taking the form of a servant” (Phil 2:7), thereby giving us a model of all service in his Church.

Click the image to the right to download the full text and layout of the Pastoral Letter that appears in the March 7, 2011 edition of The B.C. Catholic.

 

 

 

 

Last Updated on Friday, 04 March 2011 15:05  

Dear reader,

Due to an unmanageable amount of spam and abusive messages, we are no longer able to offer the comment function on our website. We respect the principle of public debate and remain committed to it. Please send us a note at letters@rcav.org and visit us in the near future when we have finished building our new website — at which point the comment function will be restored.


Kind regards,

The B.C. Catholic
 
Banner

 

Banner

 

Multimedia

Salt and Light Webcast
  
  Courtesy of Salt & Light Television


Click image to watch Video
Medieval Gem - UBC acquires papal bull

Click image to watch Video
Paul Goo's Diaconate Ordination

Click image to watch Video
Thank You John Paul II

 

 
 
4885 Saint John Paul II Way Vancouver BC V5Z 0G3   Phone: 604 683 0281 Fax: 604 683 8117
© The B.C. Catholic
Informing Catholics in Canada since 1931