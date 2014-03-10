Prostitution exploits the most vulnerable Tweet 'Consenting adults' argument is lazy, irresponsible

By Malin Jordan



Prostitution has been around since the beginning of mankind.



Murder, rape, torture, abuse, and slavery have been around since the beginning of mankind too, yet no right-thinking citizens are now advocating the legalization of these crimes. Yet there are many now arguing in favour of authorizing the sex trade.



Prostitution is a crime. It almost always involves vulnerable people, even if that means they are poor and need some quick money. There are many moral arguments to employ, and the Catechism (CCC #2355*) is quite clear that prostitution degrades the human person, but I'm going to focus on the idea of consent. (There are also extreme physical and mental health risks to prostitution that should be part of the greater argument against the practice.)



The "consenting adults" argument, which I talked about last week, seems to be the only argument in favour of legalizing prostitution that has any traction.



No one claims that prostitutes create a good for society, that the transmission of STDs is good, or that unwanted pregnancies are good, or that the unplanned children and subsequent abortions that come of these transactions offer us intrinsic goods for society. No one says that the practice of prostitution saves men from engaging in violent rape sprees.



What keeps coming up is that two people who "voluntarily" decide to have sex should be able to exchange money for this service if they so choose.



If we accept this is the case for people who choose to be prostitutes, this becomes a case of extreme minority rights gone horribly wrong. Prostitution by choice is very low. According to the group Prostitution Research and Education, up to 90 per cent of women in licensed prostitution in Europe work involuntarily. That means the vast majority of vulnerable people in prostitution are in sexual slavery - and if the law changes, the state is institutionalizing the practice.



It's an irresponsible and lazy argument to advocate for legality of consensual prostitution. This only serves to clasp legal chains around the ankles of those forced into prostitution. It could also solidify the runaway road as a type of feeder system into legalized sex work.



In short, how can prostitution be consensual if a desperate individuals who are invariably the poor, the marginalized, and the oppressed, are selling themselves for money?



Doesn't money then become another form of exploitation? Would people who call themselves consensual sex workers in these instances be selling themselves if they didn't need the money?



Remove these types of prostitutes from the consensual argument and you'll only be left with a handful of "choice" prostitutes across the country. And the state must defend the other 99.9 per cent of abused and drug-addicted individuals forced into prostitution by pimps and madams who are more than happy to exploit, and ruin, the lives of the vulnerable.



In every account I've read of former prostitutes, not one ever said or wrote that they did it for fun or the desire for pure, unexploited profit. They said they did it because they had to for money. In this sense, I can't understand how anyone could argue that "choice" prostitution was not still a form of exploitation in some way.



The federal government has opened a public consultation on this issue until March 17. Visit this page: http://goo.gl/6JY9Ud to add your voice to the discussion.



*CCC #2355: Prostitution does injury to the dignity of the person who engages in it, reducing the person to an instrument of sexual pleasure. The one who pays, sins gravely against himself: he violates the chastity to which his baptism pledged him and defiles his body, the temple of the Holy Spirit.



Prostitution is a social scourge. It usually involves women, but also men, children, and adolescents (the latter two cases involve the added sin of scandal.) While it is always gravely sinful to engage in prostitution, the imputability of the offence can be attenuated by destitution, blackmail, or social pressure. Tweet Dear reader,



