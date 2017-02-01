Banner
Advertise with us

Home Canadian Catholic leaders express grief and solidarity after Quebec mosque attack

Catholic leaders express grief and solidarity after Quebec mosque attack

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 11:53
E-mail Print
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Catholic leaders express grief and solidarity after Quebec mosque attack
By Deborah Gyapong
Canadian Catholic News

Photo Caption: A crowd of people hold candles during a Jan. 30 vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal. A lone gunman entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center and opened fire Jan. 29, killing at least six men who were praying and injuring 19 more. (CNS photo / Dario Ayala, Reuters) 

Catholic leaders have expressed condolences and solidarity in prayer with Canadian Muslims after a shooting at a Quebec mosque.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque,” said Archbishop J. Michael Miller, CSB, in a statement. “I send my sincere condolences to members of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, and to Canada's entire Muslim community.”

The Jan. 29 attack killed six and injured many more.

“With Muslims, Catholics revere the faith of Abraham, and with Muslims, we call in prayer on the one, merciful God, asking for comfort and peace at this tragic time,” Archbishop Miller wrote. “Catholics of the Archdiocese of Vancouver join with people of good will across Canada and around the world in denouncing this bloodshed on innocent people gathered in worship at a house of prayer.”

Archbishop Miller said, “The freedom to worship in peace is fundamental to the Canadian way of life.”

The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton said in a statement, “Such murderous violence is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“It is a violation of the sanctity of human life; an assault on the right and freedom of the members of all religions to gather and pray in the name of their deepest beliefs; a wound to the peace, order and tranquility of our nation and its communities; and the desecration of a house of prayer and worship,” he said.

“Together with Pope Francis, His Eminence Gérald Cyprien Cardinal Lacroix, Archbishop of Québec and Primate of Canada, I extend condolences and prayers from my brother Bishops as well as from Catholics across Canada to the victims, their families and friends,” he said.

“Muslims are our brothers and sisters, condolences and prayers,” tweeted Cardinal Lacroix, who was in Rome when he heard the news of the shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec in the suburb of Sainte-Foy.

Pope Francis personally expressed his condolences and assurances of prayers to Cardinal Lacroix, who then immediately departed for Quebec.

In a telegram to the Cardinal, signed by the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis formally expressed his condolences for the victims.

Last Updated on Wednesday, 01 February 2017 12:36  

Dear reader,

Due to an unmanageable amount of spam and abusive messages, we are no longer able to offer the comment function on our website. We respect the principle of public debate and remain committed to it. Please send us a note at letters@rcav.org and visit us in the near future when we have finished building our new website — at which point the comment function will be restored.


Kind regards,

The B.C. Catholic
 

 

Banner

 

Multimedia

Salt and Light Webcast
  
  Courtesy of Salt & Light Television


Click image to watch Video
Medieval Gem - UBC acquires papal bull

Click image to watch Video
Paul Goo's Diaconate Ordination

Click image to watch Video
Thank You John Paul II

 

 
 
4885 Saint John Paul II Way Vancouver BC V5Z 0G3   Phone: 604 683 0281 Fax: 604 683 8117
© The B.C. Catholic
Informing Catholics in Canada since 1931